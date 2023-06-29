Pence meets with Zelenskyy in Ukraine in surprise trip

Former Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise trip to Ukraine Thursday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and tour Russian attack sites with him.

Ukraine recently began its long-anticipated counteroffensive against Russia, and U.S. officials have told CBS News that progress has been slow and uneven along the 600-mile front line that stretches all the way from the country's northern to southern borders. Ukrainian forces are facing stiffer Russian resistance than expected.

The former vice president believes Ukraine must have U.S. support in its defense against Russia's invasion.

"The fastest path to peace is to help Ukraine win the war," Pence said in February.

Pence and his wife Karen traveled to Ukraine in March 2022 and toured the Poland-Ukraine border, in the third week of Russia' invasion into Ukraine. At the time, he said that the Russian military had unleashed "unspeakable violence on the people of Ukraine."

This is a developing story.

Fernando Suarez contributed to this report.