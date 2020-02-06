Pelosi speaks after Senate acquittal of President Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be speaking at her weekly press conference Thursday morning, the day after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump on two articles of impeachment.

Pelosi and Mr. Trump are embroiled in a feud which became more evident during the State of the Union on Tuesday, when the president spurned an handshake offer from Pelosi, and the speaker conspicuously ripped up her copy of the address after Mr. Trump concluded his remarks.

Pelosi has been critical of the impeachment trial in the Senate, and particularly the decision by the Republican majority not to hear from any new witnesses before voting to acquit.

Only one Republican, Senator Mitt Romney, of Utah, voted to convict Mr. Trump on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power. Every Republican voted to acquit Mr. Trump on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress.

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning, Mr. Trump implicitly condemned Romney, who had said that his decision to convict the president on the first article of impeachment was guided by his belief in God. The president also took an indirect shot at Pelosi in his speech, accusing her of being disingenuous for previously saying that she prays for the president.

"I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, 'I pray for you,' when they know that's not so," Mr. Trump said.