"Certified young person" Paul Rudd, 51, tells millennials to wear masks in PSA video

Paul Rudd is starring in a public service announcement, telling millennials to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In a video released Monday, the 51-year-old actor introduced himself as a "certified young person" and talked about COVID-19 being transmitted by "us millennials."

Rudd said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo asked him to be part of the latest video in his "Mask Up, America" campaign. The clip, which is mostly humorous but ends on a serious note, is aimed at younger Americans to inform them about the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect themselves and others, a news release by Cuomo said.

"What are you, like, 26?" Rudd said Cuomo asked. "And I didn't correct him."

The Ant-Man actor went on to explain the significance of wearing masks, while using jargon frequently used by millennials.

"Masks? They're totally beast. So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it," he said. "I'm not gonna preach at you like some celebrity. Yuck. This is a convo, where I talk and you shut up and wear a mask."

Rudd has fake a conversation with pop star Billie Eilish and brings up an idea for a social media challenge to go viral.

"How about a stop the pandemic challenge, what about that?" he said. "What about a save grandma challenge? That fun enough for ya?"

Eventually, Rudd gets serious and relays a familiar message on coronavirus prevention.

"It's easy, it's simple," he said. "Please, it's not hard, people are dying. Hundreds of thousands of people are dying. And it's preventable. It's preventable – just wear a mask! I shouldn't have to make it fun, it's science!"

After reenacting a popular gif with "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans, Rudd ends the video saying, "We gotta yeet this virus."

As students return to classes and coronavirus restrictions ease, there's a growing number of infections among young people, especially in college students. In a statement, Cuomo thanked Rudd for being part of the national campaign.

"This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it," Governor Cuomo said. "We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him."