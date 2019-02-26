Paul Manafort asks for shorter prison sentence, citing poor health, remorse

Attorneys for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort have asked that his sentence in his District of Columbia court case be lower than guidelines calculated by the special counsel -- a range of 17 1/2 to nearly 22 years -- and that his sentence be served concurrently with that of the other case brought against him in the Eastern District of Virginia. Manafort was indicted on a total of 25 counts in two jurisdictions. He was found guilty on eight of the counts against him in Virginia, where he'll be sentenced first in Virginia, on Mar. 7. He made a plea deal after that case concluded in order to avoid the second trial in the District, but was found to have violated the terms of that deal when he lied to the FBI, the special counsel and a federal grand jury. His sentencing in the District case will be Mar. 13.

The charges against him ranged from conspiracy to launder money to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal.

In an 86-page sentencing memo, Manafort's lawyers refuted some of the allegations made in the special counsel's memo and told the judge that Manafort's health is deterioriating in prison, noting that at one point he had to be hospitalized to treat his gout.

Hoping to keep Manafort from spending the rest of his life in prison, they argued that he has been "widely vilified in a manner that this country has not experienced in decades" and said that he's "deeply remorseful" for his crimes.

A jury convicted him last year in the Virginia on eight counts of financial crimes including bank and tax fraud. He separately pleaded guilty to two additional felonies, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy against the U.S.

The special counsel has also recommended that Manafort pay a fine of up to $24 million, restitution of more than $24 million and forfeiture in the amount of more than $4 million.

Here are highlights from Manafort's attorneys' sentencing memo: