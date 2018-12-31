New details revealed about Colorado man's alleged plot to kill fiancée

Woodland Park, Colo. — A Colorado man accused in the death of his missing fiancee has been charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder. Patrick Frazee learned of the five charges against him during a brief court appearance Monday in Cripple Creek.

A charging document says the 32-year-old Frazee is accused of working to find someone to kill Kelsey Berreth between September and November and causing her death on or around Thanksgiving.

CBS affiliate KKTV obtained court documents that indicate Frazee "unlawfully and feloniously commanded, induced, entered, or otherwise attempted to persuade another person to commit the felony of murder in the first degree, with intent to promote or facilitate the commission of that crime and under circumstances strongly corroborative of that intent."

Frazee has said the two met at that time to exchange their 1-year-old daughter.

No other details were provided and the court document laying out the evidence against Frazee remains sealed.

He hasn't been asked to enter a plea yet and didn't speak during the hearing.

Frazee's previous lawyer told CBS News that Berreth and Frazee had a good relationships, with ups and downs that many do, but for all intents and purposes it was a normal relationship. Residents in the community said Patrick is well-liked and they would be shocked if he is found guilty.

The couple's 1-year-old is in the middle of a custody battle with Berreth's parents and Frazee's mother. In a hearing, a judge granted Berreth's parents temporary custody of the child, but Frazee's mother is fighting for custody.

Nikki Battiste contributed to this report.