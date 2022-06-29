Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

New reaction to former White House aide's stunning testimony

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Wednesday that it has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone. The news comes a day after Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the committee that Cipollone pushed back on former President Donald Trump's efforts to go to the Capitol.

"The Select Committee's investigation has revealed evidence that Mr. Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump's activities on January 6th and in the days that preceded," committee chairman Bennie Thompson and vice chair Liz Cheney said in a statement announcing the subpoena. "While the Select Committee appreciates Mr. Cipollone's earlier informal engagement with our investigation, the committee needs to hear from him on the record, as other former White House counsels have done in other congressional investigations."

"Any concerns Mr. Cipollone has about the institutional prerogatives of the office he previously held are clearly outweighed by the need for his testimony," the statement added.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.