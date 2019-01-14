Passenger gets gun past Atlanta airport screeners, flies with it to Tokyo

A passenger managed to slip a gun past screeners at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and fly with it all the way to Tokyo, federal officials confirmed to CBS News. He alerted Delta Air Lines workers when the plane got to its destination, the carrier confirmed.

The story was first reported by WSB-TV in Atlanta.

The Transportation Security told CBS News, "TSA has determined standard procedures were not followed and a passenger did in fact pass through a standard screening TSA checkpoint with a firearm at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on January 2. TSA will hold those responsible appropriately accountable."

The was no word whether that includes the passenger being arrested.

Delta said, "The flight in question was DL295 (Atlanta to Tokyo Narita International Airport) on Jan. 2. Upon the customer's disclosure, airline officials alerted TSA."

The incident doesn't appear to have been related to the partial shutdown of the federal government.

The percentage of screeners calling in sick nationwide was the same on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 -- 5 percent -- as it was on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, when there was no shutdown.