CBS News August 26, 2018, 9:43 AM

Passage: Robin Leach and Ed King

"Sunday Morning" remembers the host of TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," and the guitarist of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

CBS News

It happened this past week ... the loss of two men who left their mark on our popular culture.

Robin Leach, the veteran television host who offered viewers a glimpse into the lavish, rarefied world of the super-rich, died Friday after suffering a stroke in Las Vegas.

Born in London in 1941, the son of a vacuum-cleaner salesman, Leach came to New York in 1963 and sold shoes before becoming a celebrity journalist.

Fast-forward to 1984, when "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" made its debut. Before long, Leach himself was rich and famous – and so well-known, we sought him out for a contribution to "Sunday Morning." His advice: "Sit back, and savor a little champagne and caviar. After all, someone has to enjoy the Good Life! Cheers!"

Robin Leach was 76.

Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous Intro by MDTV Guide Channel on YouTube

We also learned on Wednesday of the passing of guitarist Ed King

A California native, King was a founding member of the 1960s rock band Strawberry Alarm Clock, perhaps best known for their hit song "Incense and Peppermints":

Strawberry Alarm Clock - Incense & Peppermints 1967 by Moon doggy on YouTube

But King's most memorable song might just be the Southern rock anthem, "Sweet Home Alabama," which he co-wrote after joining the band Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1972.

Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd - Topic on YouTube

Ed King was 68, and died at his home in Nashville.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More Sunday Morning

Popular