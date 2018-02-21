High school students flood Florida Capitol to rally for gun control change

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Marjory Stoneman Douglas students arrived on buses late Tuesday night and spent Wednesday meeting with lawmakers. The Capitol was flooded with students both inside and out.

They had the building surrounded. Outside, hundreds protested, including Stoneman Douglas junior Ashley Santoro.

"If we are going to protect our future, why are we not protecting our children?" Ashley said.

Meanwhile inside, roughly 100 student survivors met with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The students questioned them on assault rifles, background checks, and whether or not to arm teachers in schools.

Wednesday afternoon, students protested outside the House chamber, making sure their message would be heard inside.

The students ended their day with a meeting with Republican Gov. Rick Scott. Bipartisan legislation is in the works that would raise the minimum age for buying an assault weapon to 21 and provide more funding for mental health in schools. That could be introduced as early as Thursday.