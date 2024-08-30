See the current Paralympic medal count for the 2024 Paris Games

As more than 4,400 athletes gather in Paris for the 2024 Paralympic Games, the first medals are starting to be awarded. The Games kicked off on Aug. 28, and will run through Sept. 8.

The first medal of the Games went to Netherlands para cyclist Caroline Groot, who set both a world record and a Paralympic record in the 500m time trial C4-5. Italy's Francesco Bocciardo also set a Paralympic record, as the 30-year-old para swimmer brought home a medal in the men's 200m freestyle S5 in his fourth Games. And host nation France got its first gold of the Games courtesy of para swimmer Ugo Didier in the men's 400m freestyle S9.

The first U.S. medal of the Paralympics was a silver earned by para swimmer Elizabeth Marks in the women's 50m freestyle S6; she also collected silver medals in the women's 50m butterfly S6 and 200m individual medley SM6.

At the Games, there will be medals awarded in 549 events across 22 sports in 20 venues — including the aquatics center at La Defense, which just saw medal-winning performances from Olympians such as U.S. star Katie Ledecky and France's Leon Marchand, and the athletics facilities at the Stade de France, where U.S. long jumper Tara Woodhall-Davis brought home a gold.

She was cheered on by her husband, Hunter Woodhall, a sprinter who will chase his own gold at the Paralympics starting Sept. 1. She leaped into his arms after her final jump in one of the Games' most viral moments.