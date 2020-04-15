Huge explosion rocks paper mill in Maine; injuries reported

An explosion at a paper mill in Maine shook the ground Wednesday and produced a plume of black smoke that was visible for miles. There are multiple injuries, CBS affiliate WGME reports, and Life Flight has been dispatched.

Multiple crews are at the scene. Video posted to social media purports to show the explosion and the aftermath:

LANGUAGE WARNING: Video of the Jay Mill explosion about half an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/euQHKzIHuq — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) April 15, 2020

The explosion rocked the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, about 70 miles north of Portland, around noon, state police spokesman Steve McCausland said.

Photos from the scene show large plumes of smoke coming from the the former Verso Paper Mill. "I saw out of the corner of my eye a big cloud of muffled smoke," Rebecca Burhoe told WGME.

Emergency responders were headed to the scene, and the Maine State Fire Marshal planned an investigation.

The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately clear, McCausland said.

Governor Janet Mills said she was "closely monitoring the situation."

The paper mill was sold by Ohio-based Verso Paper in February to a specialty paper producer in Pennsylvania.

Pixelle Specialty Solutions, a privately held company in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, acquired both the Jay mill and another mill in Wisconsin in a $400 million deal. Pixelle said at the time that the deal would make it the largest specialty paper business in the U.S. in terms of annual production.

A spokeswoman from Pixelle didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

The mill was built in the mid-1960s. Jay is a community of about 5,000 people.