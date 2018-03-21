Pam Dawber says Robin Williams did the "grossest things" on "Mork & Mindy" set

Robin Williams' "Mork & Mindy" co-star, Pam Dawber, says that the late comedian did "the grossest things" to her and other people on set, including groping, but the actress is not complaining. "I never took offense," she says in a new book excerpt published on the Daily Mail. Dawber spoke to journalist Dave Itzkoff for his upcoming biography of the comedian, called "Robin."

"I had the grossest things done to me -- by him," Dawber said. "I mean, I was flashed, humped, bumped, grabbed. I think he probably did it to a lot of people … but it was so much fun."

Dawber explained that Williams had "magic" that let him get away with inappropriate behavior, which included passing gas onto her. She added that he was "such a nice person."

"If you put it on paper you would be appalled. But somehow he had this guileless little thing that he would do -- those sparkly eyes," she said. "He'd look at you, really playful, like a puppy, all of a sudden. And then he'd grab your [breasts] and then run away. And somehow he could get away with it. It was the Seventies, after all."

Director Howard Storm said that Williams did not have malicious intentions.

"It was just Robin being Robin, and he thought it would be funny. He could get away with murder," said Storm.

Storm recalled that once, as a joke, Williams poked an old woman in the buttocks with a cane on set.

"I'm standing there watching this and I'm thinking, 'Oh my God' and I just laughed," Storm said. "I thought she was going to turn and say: 'How dare you stick a cane in a woman's [backside]?' That sweet old lady."

Garry Marshall, the producer of the show, said that Williams would also flash the cast to ruffle feathers.

"He would take all his clothes off, he would be standing there totally naked and she was trying to act. His aim in life was to make Pam Dawber blush," he said.

Williams took his own life in 2014, at the age of 63. He had a history of depression, but had also been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. However, his dementia diagnosis wasn't reported at the time of his death, according to researchers.