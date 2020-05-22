Scores feared dead in as passenger jet crashes in Pakistan

Pakistan's aviation authority said a passenger jet crashed Friday in or near the city of Karachi.

Reports suggested a large fire on the ground had engulfed the plane and several homes. Officials said it was a jet belonging to the country's flagship carrier Pakistan International Airlines, and that about 100 people were on board.

A video posted online by Pakistan's GEO TV showed an emergency crew trying to reach the scene through rubble, with flames still visible in the background.

"The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members," said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman for the country's aviation authority, adding that the flight was coming to Karachi from Lahore.

It comes just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume after planes were grounded during a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan has a chequered military and civilian aviation safety record, with frequent plane and helicopter crashes over the years.

In 2016, a Pakistan International Airlines plane burst into flames after one of its two turboprop engines failed while flying from the remote northern to Islamabad, killing more than 40 people.

The crash comes as Pakistanis across the country are preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, with many travelling back to their homes in cities and villages.

