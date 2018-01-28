"Our Cartoon President": Watch premiere episode of new animated series

Ahead of Tuesday's State of the Union address by President Trump, Showtime is giving viewers an early opportunity to sample the premiere episode of the new animated series, "Our Cartoon President." The show is executive produced by Emmy winner Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht ("The Late Show with Stephen Colbert") and R.J. Fried.

The half-hour parody series follows the tru-ish misadventures of the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and his merry band of advisers and family members. Along with the early episode, Showtime unveiled the poster art for the series.

"Our Cartoon President" is set to debut on air with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Feb. 11 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

You can watch and share the first episode below:

What is "Our Cartoon President"

The new 10-episode parody examines the quintessentially Trumpian details of the presidency and his most important relationships, and no one is safe -- from his close family and confidants to key political figures from both parties and members of the media. In this parallel cartoon universe, the commander-in-chief opens the White House doors for an "all access" look at a typical day in the life of the president of the United States. "Our Cartoon President" is produced by CBS Television Studios and executive produced by Colbert, Licht and Fried, who serves as showrunner. Tim Luecke serves as lead animator and co-executive producer. Matt Lappin is consulting producer. To learn more about OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, follow @CartoonPres and join the conversation using #CartoonPresident.

How to watch Showtime

Showtime is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Apple®, Roku®, Amazon, Google, Xbox One and Samsung. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Now, Sony PlayStation® Vue and Amazon Channels. The network's authentication service, Showtime Anytime, is available at no additional cost to Showtime customers who subscribe to the network through participating providers. Subscribers can also watch on their computers at www.showtime.com and www.showtimeanytime.com.