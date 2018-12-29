Watch Alabama vs. Oklahoma in the 2018 Orange Bowl

Bowl season is finally here, and with it, comes one of the most anticipated college football matchups of the year. A fully stacked No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) team faces Heisman winner Kyler Murray and the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (12-1) on Saturday. Alabama is favored to win by 14 points.

The game is expected to be a shootout between two of the top offenses in the country. The winner will advance to the College Football National Championship and play the winner of Notre Dame vs. Clemson.

Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Oklahoma Sooners

When: Saturday, December 29



Saturday, December 29 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida



Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN



ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV — Start a free trial.



Alabama preview: The Crimson Tide have been here before. There are some players on the team who will be playing in their eighth game in the College Football Playoffs. Not only are they experienced, they have an unmatched depth, with a roster full of top recruits. This was on display when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced to leave the game against Georgia with a leg injury.

His backup Jalen Hurts subbed in and led the Crimson Tide to victory. Now that Tagovailoa is fully recovered, the Crimson Tide offense will be firing on all cylinders. This offense is one of the best in school history, scoring an average of 47.9 points per game. That's 12.8 more points than its championship team in 2015.

Oklahoma preview: Led by Murray, the Sooners have the most potent offense in college football. Head coach Lincoln Riley will need to be as creative as he's been all year with his play calling if they hope to pull off the upset. On the other side of the ball, the Sooners defense needs to be opportunistic and convert turnovers into points.

This defensive unit turned seven takeaways into points during the season. Six of them were touchdowns. Defensive back Tre Brown made a huge defensive play against Texas in the Big 12 Championship game, blitzing into the backfield and tackling Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger for a safety. You can't expect the Sooners to slow down the Crimson Tide's high-caliber offense, but they will need to make a few big plays.

