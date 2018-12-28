Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame in the 2018 Cotton Bowl

The No. 2 Clemson Tigers (13-0) and No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-0) will face off Saturday in the Cotton Bowl. The winner will go on to play the winner of Alabama vs. Oklahoma in the College Football National Championship.

When: Saturday, December 29

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN

Clemson preview: The Tigers' defensive line is often discussed as one of the greatest of all-time. The team will be without defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who was suspended after failing a drug test for banned substances. With Lawrence on the field, the Tigers' allowed the least amount of yards per play in the country (4.08). The Tigers, however, gave up five touchdowns in their regular season finale against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Notre Dame preview: The Fighting Irish defense will need to put pressure on the Tigers' freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It's the biggest stage he's played on, so if they can slow down the TIgers' offense, they'll have a chance to pull of the upset. Clemson will certainly run away with the game if they can get a big game from sophomore running back Travis Etienne. Limiting his space will be key for the Fighting Irish.

