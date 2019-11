Oprah Winfrey announced "Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout as her new book club selection on "CBS This Morning" Thursday. "Olive, Again" is the sequel to Strout's Pulitzer Prize-winning book "Olive Kitteridge."

The short stories focus on the life of a stubborn and blunt woman named Olive. In "Olive, Again," she navigates her second marriage and complicated relationship with her son.

Read an excerpt from "Olive, Again" here: