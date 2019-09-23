Oprah Winfrey on the biggest mistake candidates make

Oprah Winfrey has frequently heard her name bandied about as a potential candidate for president of the United States — talk she has emphatically dismissed.

On "CBS This Morning" Monday she made it clear she doesn't even want to participate as a moderator in a presidential debate. "I didn't want to do that," she said. "When I'm watching the debates, I'm, like, so happy I'm not in any of it."

Someone who is emphatically not running for president has some helpful advice for those who are. CBS News

She said she never seriously considered running for the White House: "No, because it's the kind of thing I think you feel in your gut, your soul, your being. I think you know if that is the thing you're supposed to do in your life."

But she had some advice for those who are running: Talk about what you would do for the country, as opposed to all the negativity.

"I think a lot of the candidates make the biggest mistake, and certainly this happened in the previous election. There's a law, natural law, that says, what you give your attention to, expands. So, you should not talk about the other guy, because you only empower your opponents when you talk about them. You should talk about what you are going to do and, as little as possible, not discuss what the other guy's doing."