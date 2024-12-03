Oprah Winfrey selects "Small Things Like These" as new book blub pick

Oprah Winfrey unveiled her latest book club selection, "Small Things Like These" by Claire Keegan, during an appearance Tuesday on "CBS Mornings."

The story, set in Ireland in December 1985, follows Bill Furlong, a father and local merchant, as he uncovers the truth about a Magdalene laundry — a convent where women and girls were forced into labor under harsh conditions.

"What resonated with me? First of all, read the story, and I had never heard of the Magdalene Laundries," Winfrey said. "This story, which is heartwarming and meaningful, and it's about a father trying to do the best he can for his family, and then has this decision to make.... For me to run across a story that's based in truth, but is actually fiction, was what was really exciting to me."

Keegan explained her focus on the details of daily life, saying, "We think about our lives and measure them so often by the big things that happen … but in fact, it's how we run our daily lives that is our character."

Winfrey resonated with a particular line from the book: "Was there any point in being alive without helping one another?"

"That is how I live my life," Winfrey said. "But it's also the reason why it's such a beautiful Christmas story this time of the year."

The book also explores real-life history. The Magdalene Laundries operated in Ireland from 1922 to 1996, and Keegan noted that survivors are still seeking acknowledgment and apologies from the Catholic Church.

Winfrey also announced her new podcast "The Oprah Podcast" in partnership with Starbucks. It features conversations about books and social issues. She shared that the first episode includes an interview with a woman who was sent to a Magdalene laundry at age 12.

"Small Things Like These" has been adapted into a movie starring Oscar winner Cillian Murphy. The book is available now, and episodes of "The Oprah Podcast" can be streamed on YouTube and other platforms.