Oprah's Book Club: "The Sun Does Shine" by Anthony Ray Hinton

St. Martin's Press

Only on "CBS This Morning," Oprah Winfrey is revealing her latest, highly-anticipated book club selection: "The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row" by Anthony Ray Hinton with Lara Love Hardin.



We spoke to Hinton in April ahead of the opening of the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, which features his story. He spent nearly 30 years on death row for crimes he did not commit until he was released in 2015.

