Online trading platforms down for thousands, Downdetector shows

Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments and Vanguard are among the online brokerages down on Monday amid a global stock market rout, according to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages.

The reported outages topped 15,000 Charles Schwab users roughly 15 minutes after Wall Street's opening bell, and more recently stood at roughly 3,500.

"Due to a technical issue, some clients may have difficulty logging in to Schwab platforms," the brokerage posted on X. The company is working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible, it added.

Outage reports on Fidelity surpassed 3,000, and Vanguard and TD Ameritrade also had thousands of outage reports, Downdetector showed.

The reported outages came as U.S. stocks plummeted for a third trading day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 1,200 points in early trade, continuing a global sell-off sparked by concerns about the economy.

—This is a developing story.