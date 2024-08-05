Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Online trading platforms down for thousands, Downdetector shows

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

Stock market suffering disastrous day
Stock market suffering disastrous day, Dow slides over 1,000 points 04:08

Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments and Vanguard are among the online brokerages down on Monday amid a global stock market rout, according to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages.

The reported outages topped 15,000 Charles Schwab users roughly 15 minutes after Wall Street's opening bell, and more recently stood at roughly 3,500. 

"Due to a technical issue, some clients may have difficulty logging in to Schwab platforms," the brokerage posted on X. The company is working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible, it added.

Outage reports on Fidelity surpassed 3,000, and Vanguard and TD Ameritrade also had thousands of outage reports, Downdetector showed.

The reported outages came as U.S. stocks plummeted for a third trading day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 1,200 points in early trade, continuing a global sell-off sparked by concerns about the economy. 

—This is a developing story.

Kate Gibson

Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch in New York, where she covers business and consumer finance.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.