Mom posts photo of first grader with textbook used by Blake Shelton -- in 1982

When 7-year-old Marley opened her "new" school textbook and saw the name of country music star "Blake Shelton" written inside, she was "excited" to be holding on the same book he had. Her mother, Shelly Bryan Parker wasn't –– and her ire had nothing to do with the Oklahoma native, but instead her state's scarce funding for new school resources and teachers' salaries.

Parker, a former high school math teacher, explained in an interview with CBS News why this issue is so "personal on so many levels" for her.

"So many educators in my family," Parker said. "They don't get paid enough. People don't want their taxes raised, but we're dumbing down our education."

Parker published a post with a pair of Facebook photos highlighting the issue of school funding and teachers' raises in Oklahoma, where teachers are protesting for a fifth day at the state's capitol Friday. One of the images show Marley with a smile from cheek to cheek holding the "Look Away" book. Another appears to show Shelton's handwritten name dated 1982 –– when the "American Idol" judge would have been around 6 years old. The school's superintendent confirmed to CNN that Shelton attended Marley's school in his "younger years."

"Marley is EXCITED that her 'new' reader belonged to Blake Shelton, but I am EMBARRASSED!!!!," she wrote in the post. "I'm 40 and these people are my age!!! Thank you to every teacher/parent/support staffer/etc. for fighting for my kids education!!! Don't give up until education is FULLY FUNDED!!!!"

Marley is EXCITED that her “new” reader belonged to Blake Shelton, but I am EMBARRASSED!!!! I’m 40 and these people are... Posted by Shelly Bryan Parker on Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Her message went viral on the social media platform, amassing more than 4.2 thousand likes and even more shares.

Parker, who admits to losing friends over the issue, says she just wants a better future for Marley.

"She has 11 more years in the school system and i don't want it the way it is now," she said.

As for the protests, teachers are pushing lawmakers to pass several more revenue-raising measures, including one that eliminates the income tax deduction for capital gains that would generate about $120 million annually. Another to expand tribal gaming would bring in about $20 million, but both of those measures face broad GOP opposition.

It's still not clear if the passage of those measures, or another to require certain online vendors to pay sales tax, will be enough to placate teachers and get them to return to the classroom.