Ohio fetal heartbeat abortion ban heads to governor, who plans to sign it

A bill banning abortions in Ohio once a fetal heartbeat is detected is headed to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who has said he plans to sign it. Opponents vow to sue.

The bill cleared its final hurdle Wednesday when the Ohio Senate agreed to House changes 18-13. The Ohio House had approved the measure 56-39 earlier in the day.

DeWine took office in January. Backers hope he will be true to his word and sign the bill twice vetoed by his predecessor, Republican John Kasich.

Ohio joins five other states that have passed such restrictive abortion measures. A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as five or six weeks into pregnancy, before many women even find out they're pregnant.

The bill makes no exceptions for rape or incest.