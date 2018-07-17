Obama acknowledges "strange and uncertain times" in Mandela lecture

Former President Barack Obama, in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela, said he'd try to "get some perspective" as news cycles bring "more head-spinning and disturbing headlines."

Given the strange and uncertain times that we are in -- and they are strange and they are uncertain -- each day's news cycle bringing more head spinning and disturbing headlines -- I thought maybe it would be useful to step back for a moment and try to get some perspective," the former president said in the keynote Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"If we can not deny the very real strides our world has made since that moment when Madiba (Mandela) took those steps out of confinement, we also have to recognize all the ways the international order has fallen short of its promise," the former president said. "It is in part in fact of the failures of governments and elites,... we now see much of the world threatening to return to an older, more dangerous a more brutal way of doing business."

Obama also said that whatever progress the world has made, whatever laws and pronouncements, we have to admit "the previous structures of privilege and power and injustice and exploitation never completely went away. They were were not fully dislodged."

"It is a plain fact that racial discrimination exists in both the United States and in South Africa," he said. "For far too many people the more things have changed the more things stayed the same."

Touching on current issues plaguing the Western world, Obama said, without explicitly naming any politicians of today's world, the politics of "fear and resentment and retrenchment" is now on the move.

"It's on a move at a pace that would have seemed unimaginable just a few years ago. I am not being alarmist I am simply stating the facts," he said, adding that "strongmen politics" are suddenly ascending.

"The free press is under attack, censorship and state control of media is the rise, social media once seen as a mechanisms to promote knowledge and understanding and solidarity proved to be just as effective promoting hatred and paranoia and propaganda and conspiracy theories," said Obama.

Obama, however, suggested that on Mandela's 100th birthday, the world now "stands a crossroad" and that the world should respond to threats to global democracy. "I believe in Nelson Mandela's vision, I believe in a vision shared by Ghandi and King and Abraham Lincoln, I believe in a vision of equality and justice and freedom and multi-racial democracy based on a premise that all people are created equally," Obama said to rousing applause.

He added, "I belive we have no choice but to move forward, that those of us who belive in democracy and civil rights have a better story to tell."

Highlighting the rise in extremist politics, Obama suggested that those on the far extremes of parties all over the world should "check the history books", that those who embraced "rabid nationalism and xenophobia or religious superiority" fell victim to civil war.

"So if were truly to continue Madiba's long walk toward freedom, we're going to have to to work harder, we're going to have to be smarter. We're going to have to learn from the mistakes of the recent past," said Obama.

This is a developing story and will be updated.