LGBTQ+ scholarship winners recognized for service, advocacy

OAK PARK (CBS) -- In a historic milestone, the Oak Park Area Lesbian and Gay Association (OPALGA) has awarded a record $40,000 in scholarships to deserving LGBTQ+ students, marking the largest scholarship award in the association's history.

With Pride Month in full swing, OPALGA continues to celebrate its commitment to making a positive impact on the community.

Eight exceptional students have been chosen as this year's scholarship winners, demonstrating their dedication to service and advocacy within the LGBTQ+ community. Each recipient was recognized as a changemaker in their respective communities, with their passion and commitment shining through their actions.

Emily Gonzalez, one of the scholarship winners, expressed her pride and gratitude, saying, "I'm proud of who I am, and because of who I am, I've accomplished something really big."

Annie Larson, another recipient, highlighted the importance of having a local organization like OPALGA that supports queer youth in pursuing their future goals, emphasizing that it is both amazing and validating.

John Becvar, secretary of the Oak Park Area Lesbian and Gay Association, commended the scholarship recipients, acknowledging their remarkable achievements. Becvar believes these exceptional students have the potential to become future leaders in the community and effect meaningful change.

The association awarded eight scholarships, each valued at $5,000. The funds were raised through various events and private donations.

Marty Cowherd, a University of Chicago student and scholarship recipient, expressed his gratitude for the financial support, enabling him to focus on his double major without the added burden of working a part-time job.

Marty Cowherd, a queer male, has his sights set on a career in law and politics.

Raised in Englewood, he faced numerous challenges, but his determination led him to secure a full academic scholarship to the University of Chicago. Cowherd hopes to see more inclusive legislation that promotes LGBTQ+ rights.

"It's a difficult place to live when you have big dreams," said Cowherd. "Just having discipline got me through living in Englewood."

The scholarship recipients represent a diverse range of experiences. Some students fought to change discriminatory dress codes in their high schools. Others faced limitations in choosing educational institutions due to the lack of resources for minority and gay communities.

Venus Obazuaye, one of the scholarship recipients, said being a black and queer individual restricted her choices in finding a safe and inclusive environment.

"I know for myself, cut out entire parts of the country where, as a black person and a queer person, I can't live in this area because I may not get the resources that I need."

While progress has been made in LGBTQ+ rights, Becvar believes there is still a long way to go. The scholarship program is just one of many initiatives undertaken by OPALGA to give back to the community and drive lasting change.

Becvar emphasizes the need for increased efforts in the fight for equality, urging leaders like Cowherd to inspire others and advocate for progressive legislation.

"It's time for us to really double our efforts for change," he said. "We've made a lot of progress over the last several years. Everything from marriage equality but there's still so much more to do."

It is important to note that the Oak Park Area Lesbian and Gay Association operates entirely through the dedicated work of volunteers, fundraising events, and private donations. The association does not receive any state or federal funding.

OPALGA was founded in 1989 and has more than 1,000 individual and family members. The group hosts many social activities including monthly potlucks, restaurant outings, playdates for families with kids, and more. Their 2023 Scholarship Gala is Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Nineteenth Century Club in Oak Park. Tickets go on sale in August.

For more information about the Oak Park Area Lesbian and Gay Association, visit their website.

