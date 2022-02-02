Slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora honored with hero's funeral

Family, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday for an emotional farewell to Wilbert Mora, one of two NYPD officers shot and killed while responding to a call in Harlem last month.

Thousands of officers lined the streets in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral in midtown Manhattan, forming a sea of blue to show their support. Inside, the pews were filled, and family members held each other while listening to the eulogies, CBS New York reports.

New York City police officers fill Fifth Avenue outside St. Patrick's Cathedral for the funeral of NYPD officer Wilbert Mora on February 2, 2022. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"Let us pray for Officer Mora and for his family and friends. Their pain is our pain," Mayor Eric Adams said. "Officer Mora was not only a public servant, but an exceptional young man."

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell posthumously promoted Mora to detective during the ceremony.

"He absolutely loved this job. With a kind, gentle soul and an infectious laugh, he cared deeply about his family and truly valued his friends," Sewell said.

NYPD / AP

Mora, who was 27, was the youngest child of a tight-knit Dominican family that emigrated to New York when he was 7 years old. He graduated from John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a bachelor's degree in 2018 and joined the police department that same year.

"I just want you to know that I was always proud of you. You chose a life of service to your community and to our adopted country," said his older brother, Wilson.

His flag-draped casket was transported to the historic cathedral Tuesday for his wake.

Amalia Mora, the mother of fallen police officer Wilbert Mora, holds the flag from his casket during his funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

Mora's 22-year-old partner, Jason Rivera, was laid to rest on Friday. Rivera was also posthumously promoted to detective.

Rivera had just gotten married in October, and his widow, Dominique Luzuriaga, gave an emotional eulogy in which she called out political leaders, including newly elected District Attorney Alvin Bragg, for not being tougher on crime.

"I know you are tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA, I hope he's watching you speak through me right now," she said. "I'm sure all of our blue family is tired too. But I promise, we promise, that your death won't be in vain. I love you until the end of time. We'll take the watch from here."

Mora and Rivera were ambushed by a gunman in a Harlem apartment where they'd gone to answer a domestic violence call on January 21.

Though gravely wounded, Mora managed to hold on for a few more days and donated his organs — a final act of service and love that saved the lives of five people.