NYC Marathon will have "many layers of protection" this Sunday, NYPD commissioner says

NEW YORK -- City officials and race organizers are getting ready for the annual TCS New York City Marathon

The NYPD held a briefing Wednesday to share the security measures that will be in place.

"There are currently no credible or specific threats to the marathon or to our city. But having said that, we are still implementing a comprehensive security plan," Police Commissioner Edward Caban said. "The actual marathon course will have many layers of protection."

Officials also held a ceremonial painting of the blue line that runs along the route, after rain pushed back the actual painting, which is now set for Thursday, due to the wet weather. 

The 26.2 mile route crosses through all five boroughs, starting on Staten Island and ending at Central Park.

