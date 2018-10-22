NYPD body camera explodes; nearly 3,000 devices recalled

NEW YORK — The NYPD has suspended the use of nearly 3,000 body cameras worn by officers on patrol. According to a release from the NYPD, a Vievu model LE-5 body cam exploded after the officer wearing it noticed the device started to smoke and quickly took it off.

CBS New York reports no one was injured when the camera burst into flames. The department said it's now suspending the use of all LE-5 body cams effective immediately.

"The incident revealed a potential for the battery inside the camera to ignite. The cause and scope of the defect are currently being investigated," the NYPD released explained.

Read the statement from @NYPDDCPI regarding possible product malfunction in a portion of body cameras: https://t.co/IhVpYcXg6s — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 21, 2018

There were a total of 2,990 LE-5 body cams were used in 16 NYPD commands around the city. Those officers using the LE-5 have been told to bring the devices back to their precincts and will not have to wear a body cam at this time.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our officers, and equipping the NYPD with the best equipment is a paramount priority," the statement added.

A total of 15,500 police body cams were being used by the NYPD. Officers wearing the Vievu model LE-4 camera will continue to use them. The NYPD says the issue forcing LE-5 cams to be suspended has not affected the other model.