Police press hunt for gunman who killed passenger on moving NYC subway train in apparent random act

An unidentified gunman shot and killed another passenger on a moving New York City subway train Sunday morning in what police officials said appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

The shooting happened on a Q train traveling over the Manhattan Bridge at around 11:40 a.m., a time of day when subway cars are often filled with families, tourists and people headed to Sunday brunch.

Witnesses told police the gunman was pacing the last car of the train "and without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range," said the NYPD's Chief of Department, Kenneth Corey.

The 48-year-old victim died at a hospital and was later identified by police as Daniel Enriquez of Brooklyn.

He was an employee of giant investment bank Goldman Sachs, whose chairman and CEO, David Solomon, said in a statement to CBS News that Enriquez "was a dedicated and beloved member of the Goldman Sachs family for nine years. He worked diligently to support our Macro Research team in New York and epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence. We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan's family at this difficult time."

The shooter fled after the train arrived at the Canal Street station in Manhattan. Police were reviewing security video to try to identify him.

NYC subway stop where police say shooter who killed passenger on moving train on May 22, 2022 got off. CBS New York

Corey told reporters at a briefing that while the circumstances were still being investigated, witnesses couldn't recall any prior interactions between the gunman and the person he shot. A single 9mm shell casing was recovered at the scene, police said.

Police are calling for the public's help, CBS New York reports.

"Help us find this guy. There's other people riding the train. We have some of them, others who saw something. Maybe someone who took a photo or some video on their cellphone, share it with us," Corey said.

The shooting came at a time when New Yorkers' faith in the safety of the subway system has been rattled.

Last month, a man opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train, scattering random shots that wounded 10 people. The person charged in that attack, Frank James, had posted dozens of online videos ranting about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness.

In January, a man suffering from schizophrenia fatally shoved a woman in front of a subway train. He was later found mentally unfit to stand trial.

"I feel unsafe. I kind of want to get in an Uber right now. That's really messed up," River Anton of Long Island City told CBS New York.

"The violence just seems to be random. It's very nerve wracking. It doesn't seem like anyone is doing anything to stop it," Symone Wilson of Manhattan told the station.

"It seems like the police presence is focused on keeping people from hopping the rails rather than keeping people safe," added Madison Dickson of Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Charlton D'Souza is president of advocacy group Passengers United.

"I've been pleading with the MTA and elected officials, please, put cameras in the subway cars," D'Souza remarked to CBS New York. "We need to make New Yorkers feel confident that they can ride the trains, they can get safely from point A to point B."



Since taking office Jan. 1, Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, has made cracking down on violent crime a chief focus of his administration.

The former New York City police captain rode the subway to City Hall on his first day as mayor. He later said he didn't feel safe on the train after encountering a yelling passenger and several homeless people, and said the city needs to tackle "actual crime" and "the perception of crime."

Most of the violence the city has experienced in recent months hasn't been in the subways but in neighborhoods, particularly in communities of color. But attacks on the subway, a vital network millions of New Yorkers rely upon, loom large in public perceptions of safety.