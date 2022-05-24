CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Live Updates: 14 students, 1 teacher killed after shooter opens fire at Texas elementary school
Watch Live: Biden addresses deadly Texas school shooting
Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Minnesota primary results
Ex-Sandy Hook congressman begs for gun laws after Texas school shooting
Iraqi man in U.S. charged in alleged ISIS plot to kill George W. Bush
Amber Heard's attorneys rest case as civil trial continues
Man who allegedly killed passenger on NYC subway is in custody, police say
Biden to sign policing executive order 2 years after George Floyd died
Aerosmith cancels Vegas shows after Steven Tyler enters rehab
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
NYC subway shooting suspect in custody
The suspect in a deadly shooting of a man on a New York City subway train is now in police custody. The suspect has a long criminal history and negotiated his surrender through a pastor who showed up at the police station in a Rolls Royce.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On