First lawsuit filed against Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern leaders amid hazing scandal

A lawsuit has been filed against Northwestern University leaders and former head football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid allegations of hazing on the football team. It is the first lawsuit related to the scandal, which has already seen Fitzgerald lose his job.

An investigation into the hazing allegations was launched in Dec. 2022, after a complaint alleged that players engage in hazing activities in the locker room. Dozens of people affiliated with the Wildcats football program were interviewed, and thousands of emails and player survey data was collected, according to CBS Chicago. The investigation did not uncover specific misconduct by any one player or coach, and Fitzgerald said he was not aware of any hazing on the team. After the investigation, Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks, but later returned to his position.

An article by student newspaper The Daily Northwestern, published on July 8, shared a student and football player's account of alleged hazing activities. The student said the practices "involved coerced sexual acts," and said Fitzgerald "may have known that hazing took place."

After the article was published, Northwestern University president Michael Schill said he "may have erred" in deciding to only briefly suspend Fitzgerald.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, said the hazing activities were "assaultive, illegal and often sexual in nature." The player the lawsuit is on behalf of was a member of the team from 2018 to 2022, and was "among many others who have been subjected to sexualized hazing and physical abuse while they were part of the Northwestern Athletic Program."

Northwestern University said they have a policy against commenting on specifics of pending litigation, but defended their actions in the investigation and said that they have "taken a number of subsequent actions to eliminate hazing from our football program, and we will introduce additional actions in the coming weeks."