Strong winds and hot temperatures hamper firefighting efforts in Northern California

Firefighters in Northern California continue battling two major wildfires that have charred thousands of acres, and on Thursday, extreme winds and hot temperatures were making the firefight even more difficult.

The Zogg Fire has killed at least four people and destroyed nearly 150 structures, according to Cal Fire. The blaze has decimated 55,000 acres in Shasta and Tehama counties, and was 26% contained as of Thursday evening.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office identified two of the four victims as 79-year-old Karin King and 52-year-old Kenneth Vossen, both residents of the town of Igo, CBS San Francisco Bay Area reported. The names of the other two victims have not been released.

Meanwhile, there are fears that gusty, dry and hot winds will push the already fast-moving flames from the Glass Fire toward even more towns in the Napa Valley. The fire has been tearing through California's wine country since Sunday, wiping out as many as a dozen wineries.

So far, the Glass Fire has scorched more than 56,000 acres and was estimated to be 5% contained, according to Cal Fire. The fire has destroyed 144 structures and damaged nearly 250 others. In all, more than 80,000 people have been evacuated.

Thursday's wind event caused the fire to explode. Strike teams were on scene trying to put the flames out before they spread into the iconic valley. Once the smoke thinned a bit, helicopters were able to make water drops on the flames.

As the fire rages again, more homes are in its path. The town of Angwin, which was already hit hard, is once again a fiery frontline.

"Another disaster scene here in our state. It's been a remarkable year," California Governor Gavin Newsom said as he toured an area ravaged by flames.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference while touring areas damaged by the Glass Fire at Foothills Elementary School near St. Helena, California, on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat via AP

Signs of gratitude are everywhere, but so are the losses, including more than a dozen vineyards.

"We took almost 15 years to build this project, my dream castle, my dream," said David Sattui, owner of Castello di Amorosa.

The nearly non-stop firefight in the West continues to take a toll, but the battle continues. Nearly 17,000 firefighters are now battling the flames, with some crews coming from as far away as Israel.