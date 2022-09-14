1 injured after apparent package explosion at Northeastern University

One staff member at Northeastern University in Boston was injured when a package detonated after the staffer opened it, the university told CBS News in a statement. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Northeastern said.

The package exploded shortly after 7 p.m. ET. The package was delivered to Holmes Hall, which has been evacuated, Northeastern said. Night classes in nearby buildings were canceled, according to CBS Boston.

The Boston Police bomb squad responded to the scene and the FBI is assisting the investigation.

MIT Police urged people on the nearby Cambridge campus to be alert and report any suspicious packages after the incident at Northeastern.

Pat Milton contributed reporting.