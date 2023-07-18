Watch CBS News
World

U.S. national crosses into North Korea "without authorization" during border tour, U.N. says

By Haley Ott

/ CBS News

A U.S. national crossed into North Korea and is believed to be in the custody of the country's forces, the United Nations Command, which operates the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, said Tuesday.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident."

Local media said a foreign tourist who was visiting the Military Demarkation Line crossed over at 3:27pm local time.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Haley Ott
haley-ott-cbs-news.jpg

Haley Ott is an international reporter for CBS News based in London.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 6:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.