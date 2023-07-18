U.S. national crosses into North Korea "without authorization" during border tour, U.N. says

A U.S. national crossed into North Korea and is believed to be in the custody of the country's forces, the United Nations Command, which operates the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, said Tuesday.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident."

Local media said a foreign tourist who was visiting the Military Demarkation Line crossed over at 3:27pm local time.

