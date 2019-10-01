North Korea fires unidentified projectiles off eastern coast

North Korea has yet again fired unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea, South Korea's military and Japan's Coast Guard said on Wednesday. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately confirm what the weapons were, how many were fired or how far they flew.

But Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the North fired two ballistic missiles from the country's east coast, and one of them appeared to have landed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone off the northwestern coast. There were no reports of damage to Japanese vessels or aircraft traveling in the area, he said.

The launches, which were the North's ninth round of weapons tests since late July, came hours after a senior North Korean diplomat on Tuesday evening announced that North Korea and the United States have agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations this weekend.

Nuclear negotiations have been at a standstill for months following a February summit between Kim and President Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam. Those talks broke down after the U.S. rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for partially surrendering its nuclear capabilities.

