North Korea launches apparent ballistic missiles, U.S. says

SEOUL, South Korea -- The U.S. and South Korean military said North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles into the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.

Initial assessment indicates three short-range ballistic missile launches, the U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement. The first and third missile failed in flight and the second missile appears to have blown up almost immediately, the U.S. military said.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Saturday that that the projectiles were fired from an area from the North's eastern coast and flew about 250 kilometers, or 155 miles.

The three launches occurred near Kittaeryong, North Korea, the U.S. Pacific Command said.

The JCS says the South Korea and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch. South Korea's presidential office has convened a National Security Council meeting to discuss the issue, Yonhap reports.

The launch comes weeks after North Korea created a tense standoff with the United States by threatening to lob some of its missiles toward Guam.

North Korea also successfully flight-tested a pair of intercontinental ballistic missiles in July that analysts say could reach deep into the U.S. mainland when perfected.

Earlier this week, both President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson remarked on North Korea's restraint since the U.N. slapped sanctions on the country for its missile tests.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.