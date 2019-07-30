North Korea fires multiple projectiles, South Korea says

North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Wednesday, the South Korean military told Yonhap news agency. The move comes less than one week after North Korea fired two short-range missiles in what state-run media said was a "solemn warning" to "South Korean military warmongers."

It was unclear if Wednesday's launch were similar missiles.

South Korean officials said last week's missile launch were a new type of a short-range ballistic missile. It was the first launch by North Korea since Kim Jong Un and President Trump met at the Demilitarized Zone and Mr. Trump made a historic trip into North Korea. Mr. Trump told Fox News last week that he is "getting along well" with Kim and the country "really haven't tested missiles other than smaller ones."

A statement from the state-run Korean Central News Agency on last week's missile launch did not criticize the U.S. as previous statements have.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.