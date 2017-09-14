North Korean missile flies over Hokkaido, Japan says

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea has fired an unidentified missile from its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea says.

According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the missile was launched at 6:57 a.m. Japan time, flew over Hokkaido and splashed down at 7:06 a.m., about 2,000 kilometers east of Cape Erimo, according to Reuters news agency.

A military source tells CBS News the intermediate range missile never posed a threat to the U.S. or Guam.

CBS News foreign correspondent Ben Tracy, who is based in Beijing, reports the playbook seems nearly identical to the last launch, appearing to have been launched from at or near the airport in Pyongyang and it flew over Hokkaido.

South Korea says the missile flew over Japan.

"North Korea fired an unidentified missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongyang this morning," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang's international airport.

Japan's public broadcasting organization, Nippon Hoso Kyokai (NHK), reports the missile "has flown over northern Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean." The Japanese government was advising people to stay away from anything that looks like missile debris, NHK reported.

The North last month used the airport to fire a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that flew over northern Japan in what it declared as a "meaningful prelude" to containing the U.S. Pacific island territory of Guam and the start of more ballistic missile launches targeting the Pacific Ocean.

U.N. Security Council diplomats were speaking by phone to determine next steps, CBS News' Pam Falk reports.

According to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Trump has been debriefed on the missile launch.

South Korea's Defense Ministry says the country's military conducted a live-fire ballistic missile drill in response to the North's launch.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has scheduled a National Security Council meeting to discuss the launch.

Last week, the U.S., Japan and South Korea said they hoped a new round of tough sanctions might bring North Korea to negotiations.

China had been on board to impose tough sanctions against North Korea in August. The latest round of U.N. measures showed a break on the distance to which Beijing wishes to go to pressure the government of Kim Jong Un, making options open to the U.N. limited.

During a conversation on CBSN, Isaac Stone Fish, senior fellow for Asia Society, addressed recent sanctions that the United Nations imposed this week against North Korea.

"I think we do have to realize that North Korea is a nuclear armed state," Fish said. "I think the question is how to get them to behave more like a responsible member of the international system and less like a truculent aggressor."

According to Fish, it remains unclear as to whether or not China is willing to sponsor additional sanctions against North Korea.

"I think the United States would certainly like that," he said. "If China does not believe in these sanctions, they're not going to have a bite."

