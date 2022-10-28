North Korea fires another ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korea says

North Korea could test tactical nuclear weapon before midterm elections, U.S. official says

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch occurred on Friday but gave no further details including how far the weapon flew.

The launch, the latest in a series of weapons tests by North Korea in recent weeks, came as South Korea is wrapping an annual military drill that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

This comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is preparing to soon carry out a tactical nuclear test, according to U.S. and South Korean officials.

"We think they're ready to go. Kim just has to give the thumbs up," a senior U.S. State Department official told CBS News Thursday.

It would mark North Korea's first atomic test in five years.