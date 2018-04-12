No "final decision" yet on Syria response, White House says

President Trump has emerged from a meeting with his national security team without a "final decision" on how to respond to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria.

That's after Mr. Trump said earlier this week that he would have a decision in a very short period of time.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Mr. Trump held a meeting Thursday afternoon with his team to discuss the situation. But she says, "No final decision has been made."

Sanders added that U.S. officials are "continuing to assess intelligence" and are "engaged in conversations with our partners and allies."

Mr. Trump is slated to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May Thursday evening.

Earlier this week, a missile launch on Syria seemed imminent.

On Monday, Mr. Trump said a decision on how to respond to the attacks would come in "24 to 48" hours. On Thursday, Mr. Trump tweeted that missiles, "new" and "'smart'" are coming.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

But since then, Mr. Trump has backed off slightly, and rebuffed claims that he has given away the timetable on a Syria response — something he accused former President Barack Obama of doing.

Why do we keep broadcasting when we are going to attack Syria. Why can't we just be quiet and, if we attack at all, catch them by surprise? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

Inspectors with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as of Thursday were on their way to Syria, and are scheduled to begin their work Saturday, further complicating the timing for any strike.