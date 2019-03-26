Nine labor nurses at one hospital are all pregnant at the same time

A mini baby boom is taking place at one hospital in Maine. Nine labor and delivery nurses from the same unit at Maine Medical Center are all pregnant, and they're all due between April and July.

The hospital announced the pregnancies on Facebook Monday, congratulating the nurses. Eight of them are featured in the photo, holding pieces of paper with their due dates on them.

How’s this for a baby boom? Nine of our nurses (8 of whom are in this photo) are expecting babies between April and July! Congratulations! Posted by Maine Medical Center on Monday, March 25, 2019

Brittany Verville, one of the moms-to-be, also shared photos of the group on Facebook, writing, "Something is definitely in the water here at Maine Medical Center on the Labor and Delivery Unit!"

"I don't think it hit home until we took a picture and it was on social media and we were getting all this attention," Registered Nurse Lonnie Soucie told CBS affiliate WGME. "And then it was like, 'Whoa, you weren't kidding!'"

The nurses are all very supportive of each other, as is their workplace. "It's great to talk to everyone. Troubleshoot and answer questions, too, since I'm kind of a pro," Registered Nurse and mother-of-three Rachel Stellmach said.

"Don't worry! We have a plan," the hospital wrote on Facebook, in response to growing concerns about staffing complications. It says it is fully prepared to cover all nine of the nurses' shifts when they are on maternity leave.

This isn't the first time such a coincidence has happened. In July, six nurses in the same North Carolina hospital unit found out they were all pregnant at the same time. "For all of this to happen at the same time, it's just really mind-blowing," nurse Sabrina Hudson told "CBS This Morning" at the time.