WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson encourages filling out both men's and women's NCAA brackets WNBA Superstar A'ja Wilson is teaming up with AT&T, which is the official sponsor of the March Madness Bracket Managers on "CBS Sports," to encourage all U.S. companies to fill out both women's and men's brackets for their office pools. Wilson talks to "CBS Mornings" about the initiative, and shares some of her secrets to filling out a successful bracket.