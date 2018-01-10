Body of missing pro fisherman found in Florida lake

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. -- Authorities recovered the body of a professional angler who went missing during a fishing tournament in Florida last week. CBS News affiliate WPEC-TV reports workers on a commercial vessel located Nik Kayler's body near the Clewiston water tower on Lake Okeechobee.

Authorities have not yet released Kayler's cause of death.

The 9-year veteran competed with his co-angler, Bill Kisiah, in the Costa Fishing League Worldwide on Thursday afternoon. Search crews located their boat later that evening, about 50 miles away.

According to WPEC-TV, Kayler vanished after strong waves knocked him out of the boat.

Authorities found Kisiah clinging on to the vessel. He was later treated for hypothermia at a hospital.

A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night at Scott Driver Park for Kayler.

The incident remains under investigation.