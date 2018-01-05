One angler rescued, one missing during fishing tournament on Lake Okeechobee

LAKE OKEECHOBEE, Fla. – A search was underway after a professional angler went missing during a fishing tournament.

CBS affiliate WPEC-TV reports that one angler was rescued from Lake Okeechobee Thursday evening as the search continues for his co-angler.

Fishing League Worldwide organizers identified the rescued man as Bill Kisiah and the missing angler as Nik Kaylor, both veteran fishermen. The pair did not return to a "designated weigh-in location" at C. Scott Driver Park.

The two fishermen, both veteran anglers, were competing in the Costa Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) on Lake Okeechobee.

WPEC-TV went to the Pahokee Marina where crews are actively searching for Kaylor.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard continue the search for Kaylor, the station reported.