Throwing milkshakes as a political statement makes a splash in Britain

London -- A warm welcome for British politician Nigel Farage took a cold turn at a campaign stop in England this week. The divisive Brexit Party leader was hit by a banana-and-salted-caramel milkshake.

He and his tailored suit became the latest target of "milkshaking," a political statement making a splash in Britain. Protesters are targeting right-wing politicians on the campaign trail.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures after being hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle, Britain, May 20, 2019. Reuters/Scott Heppell

Controversial candidate Carl Benjamin has been hit four times in just a week. Far-right politician Tommy Robinson was attacked too, but fought back.

Milkshaking has gained so much popularity on social media that fast-food chains are even weighing in. McDonald's has made the decision to stop selling milkshakes when there's a Brexit rally nearby.

Its competitor is taking a different approach. Burger King U.K. came under fire after tweeting, "Dear people of Scotland. We're selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun.''

But police aren't laughing. They arrested Farage's attacker and charged him with assault.

A man is detained by police after throwing a milkshake on Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage before a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle, Britain, May 20, 2019. Reuters/Scott Heppell

Spilled milk or not, Farage's Brexit Party is set to do well in this week's European elections, and milkshaking isn't expected to stop any time soon. Another milkshake protest is being planned at a campaign event in northern England later this week.