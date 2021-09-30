Former President Nicolas Sarkozy found guilty of breaking France's campaign finance laws

Former President of France Nicolas Sarkozy participates in a roundtable discussion during the National Convention of Spain's PP political party, September 29, 2021, in Madrid, Spain. Gustavo Valiente/Europa Press News/Getty

Paris — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty on Thursday of illegal campaign financing during his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid. The court handed him a one-year sentence but said the 66-year-old former president could serve it from home, with electronic monitoring.

Sarkozy wasn't present at the Paris court for the announcement of the verdict and sentence, but his lawyer quickly said that he would appeal the ruling.



He is accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the reelection bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.

The court stated that Sarkozy "knew" the legal limit was at stake and "voluntarily" failed to supervise additional expenses.

Prosecutors had requested a six-month prison term for the campaign finance charges, as well as a six-month suspended sentence and a fine of 3,750 euros ($4,354).



Sarkozy, France's president from 2007 to 2012, has vigorously denied all wrongdoing. \

The verdict handed down on Thursday came seven months after Sarkozy was convicted in a separate corruption and influence peddling case.

Sarkozy was found guilty on March 1 of those charges and was given one year in prison and two years suspended sentence, but has remained free pending an appeal on those charges.

If his appeals of both court rulings are eventually rejected, Sarkozy would face a total four-year sentence, and would have to serve three of them in prison.



In the campaign financing case, prosecutors concluded that Sarkozy knew weeks before the 2012 election that his expenses — which are strictly limited under French law — were getting close to the legal maximum. They accused him of having ignored two notes from his accountants warning about the money issue.



Prosecutors argued Sarkozy is "the only person responsible for his campaign financing" and that he chose to exceed the limit by organizing many rallies, including giant ones.



During his hearing, Sarkozy told the court the extra money did not go into his campaign, but instead helped make other people richer. He denied any "fraudulent intent." He also insisted he did not handle day-to-day organization because he had a team to do that and therefore could not be blamed for the amount of spending.



In addition to the former president, 13 other people went on trial, including members of his conservative Republicans party, accountants and heads of the communication group in charge of organizing the rallies, Bygmalion. They face charges including forgery, breach of trust, fraud and complicity in illegal campaign financing.



Some have acknowledged wrongdoing and detailed the system of false invoices that aimed to cover up the overspending.



Prosecutors have requested mostly suspended prison sentences, and up to one year in prison for Bygmalion's co-founder.



Sarkozy retired from active politics in 2017, but is still playing a role behind the scenes. French media have reported that he is involved in the process of choosing a conservative candidate ahead of France's presidential election next year.