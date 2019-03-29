Nicolas Cage reportedly marries girlfriend, tries to get annulment four days later
Actor Nicolas Cage married his girlfriend last weekend, and he's trying to get the marriage annulled, "Entertainment Tonight" reports. The "Ghost Rider" star filed papers to get an annulment in Las Vegas Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by ET.
Cage secretly married Erika Koike, his girlfriend for nearly a year, on Saturday, ET reports. The 55-year-old requested a divorce if the annulment wasn't possible, according to the documents.
The marriage is Cage's fourth. He was previously married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley and Alice Kim.
Cage won the Oscar for best actor in 1996 for his performance in "Leaving Las Vegas."