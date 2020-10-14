Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announces he tested positive for COVID-19

Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also announced a positive COVID-19 test.

Saban says he "immediately left work and isolated at home" after being informed of his positive test Wednesday afternoon. In a join statement, team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head athletic trainer Jeff Allen said Saban and Byrne are the only two positive tests thus far and "All individuals who are considered high risk contacts have been notified and will follow quarantine guidelines."

Saban informed the team of his positive test on a Zoom call Wednesday afternoon. He also said that while he works from home, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian "will oversee preparations at the complex."

Alabama, currently ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll, is scheduled to take on third-ranked Georgia on Saturday.