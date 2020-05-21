Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots says his health is "going a little downhill"

Broadway actor Nick Cordero has faced another setback in his battle against coronavirus. On Wednesday, Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to update fans on her husband's condition. "Nick has had a bad morning," Kloots said in the live video. "Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment. So, I am asking, again, for all the prayers. Mega prayers."

Kloots became emotional during the Instagram live, but said she knows "this virus is not going to get him down."

"That's not how his story ends," she said tearfully. "So just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you."

This is not the first setback Cordero has faced since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. He was initially hospitalized March 30 after developing pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus. He was intubated April 1, and in addition to suffering from pneumonia, he also went into septic shock, had two "mini strokes," had a temporary pacemaker placed, and suffered from blood clotting complications which resulted in his right leg being amputated, Kloots has said.

The 41-year-old Tony nominee was paced in a medically-induced coma, but weeks later he regained consciousness, Kloots announced in another Instagram live earlier this month. "He is awake. ... We did it," Kloots said, adding that he was still very weak from the medical issues he has faced, but that he is responsive and is following commands.

"Even closing his eyes, takes it out of him. They're waiting for him to regain strength, of course, time and recovery will help with that and then eventually PT will help him get stronger," she said. "But he's a true superhero."

In an interview with "CBS This Morning" last month, Kloots told co-host Gayle King the ordeal was "terrifying," but that she has tried to remain positive throughout Cordero's healing process. "I feel like there is an army of people behind him, behind us," she told King on April 30. "… And I just believe — I get chills saying it — I just believe that he will wake up."

Kloots has used Instagram to frequently update fans on her husband's condition. Following her live stream, she posted videos from several supporters dancing in Cordero's honor.

Li Cohen contributed to this report.