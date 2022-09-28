1 teen dead, 4 others wounded after gunman opens fire after high school football scrimmage in Philadelphia

A gunman opened fire on a group of Philadelphia high school football players outside of a scrimmage game on Tuesday, the city's police department said. One 14-year-old was killed and the four others were injured.

The five teens were shot just as they were walking off the field Roxborough High School, Miguel Torres of the police department's office of media relations told CBS News.

Police have identified the 14-year-old victim as Nicholas Elizade of Havertown, who was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

CBS Philadelphia spoke to Elizade's brother. "My little brother's 14," he said. "And just hearing him get shot is just the worst feeling in the world. It's scary for the kids to go to school, it's scary for the kids to come outside. It's just a war zone out here now."

The other victims include 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the right arm and left leg and a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the left thigh, who were both taken by police to Temple University Hospital and are listed in stable condition, Torres said.

A 15-year-old, who suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg, and a 14-year-old, who suffered a graze wound to his right ankle, were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and police have not arrested anyone. The investigation with homicide detectives division is ongoing, Torres said.

The shooting came just hours after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order banning guns at recreational buildings and parks in the city.

Kevin Bethel, chief safety officer of the Philadelphia School District, said at a news conference the schools used to be a "safe haven" for young people. "And to see now that young people can't even come to a scrimmage game – and be shot – is totally unacceptable."

"Try and talk to your kids, and again, if you know your kids are involved in something – even if you're not sure – have a conversation about what this means. Death is final," Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said during the news conference.

There has been an uptick in gun violence in Philadelphia in recent years. In 2020, the city recorded 499 homicides – a 40% increase from 2019, according to the office of the controller. Again in 2021, the homicide rate saw a 13% increase to 562 homicides.

So far this year, Philadelphia has recorded 400 homicides – a 1% decrease from last year. There have been 1,407 nonfatal victims of gun violence and 372 fatal in 2022.